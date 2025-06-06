These 12 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in June 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:44 BST

We’ve put together a list of South Tyneside businesses that are up for sale in June 2025.

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a long-standing South Shields pub to a takeaway in a very popular location.

All 12 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in June 2025.

1. Up for sale

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in June 2025. | Google Maps

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields is on the market for £125,000.

2. The Dolly Peel, South Shields

The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields is on the market for £125,000. | Google Maps

Fastfit Cars and Vans, on Shaftesbury Avenue, in Jarrow is on the market for £325,000.

3. Fastfit Cars & Vans, Jarrow

Fastfit Cars and Vans, on Shaftesbury Avenue, in Jarrow is on the market for £325,000. | Google Maps

Vanity Hair & Beauty, Fenwick Avenue, in South Shields is on the market for £660,000.

4. Vanity Hair & Beauty, South Shields

Vanity Hair & Beauty, Fenwick Avenue, in South Shields is on the market for £660,000. | Google Maps

