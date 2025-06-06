These 12 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in June 2025

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a long-standing South Shields pub to a takeaway in a very popular location.

All 12 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

1 . Up for sale All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in June 2025. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . The Dolly Peel, South Shields The Dolly Peel, on Commercial Road, in South Shields is on the market for £125,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Fastfit Cars & Vans, Jarrow Fastfit Cars and Vans, on Shaftesbury Avenue, in Jarrow is on the market for £325,000. | Google Maps Photo Sales