These 14 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in August 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 7th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

The businesses range from a former driving test centre to a number of South Shields takeaways.

All 14 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

1. Up for sale

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000.

2. The Rattler, South Shields

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000. | Google Maps

This retail space, on Horsley Hill Road, in South Shields, is on the market for £80,000.

3. Retail space, South Shields

This retail space, on Horsley Hill Road, in South Shields, is on the market for £80,000. | Google Maps

This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £525,000.

4. Multi-use leisure space, Jarrow

This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £525,000. | Google Maps

