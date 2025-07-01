These 15 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in July 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 1st Jul 2025, 11:38 BST

We’ve put together a list of South Tyneside businesses that are up for sale in July 2025.

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a long-standing South Shields butchers to a multi-use leisure facility in Jarrow.

All 15 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in July 2025.

1. Up for sale

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in July 2025. | Google Maps

This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £525,000.

2. Multi-use leisure space, Jarrow

This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £525,000. | Google Maps

H. Sharp Family Butcher, on Frederick Street, in South Shields is on the market for £78,000.

3. H. Sharp Family Butcher, South Shields

H. Sharp Family Butcher, on Frederick Street, in South Shields is on the market for £78,000. | Google Maps

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000.

4. The Rattler, South Shields

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000. | Google Maps

