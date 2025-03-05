These 16 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in March 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:39 BST

We’ve put together a list of South Tyneside businesses that are up for sale in March 2025.

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a popular pub in East Boldon to retail spaces in the heart of South Shields town centre.

All 16 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in March 2025.

1. Up for sale

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in March 2025. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon is on the market for £1,250,000.

2. The Grey Horse, East Boldon

The Grey Horse, on Front Street, in East Boldon is on the market for £1,250,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £650,000.

3. Multi-use leisure space, Jarrow

This multi-use leisure space on Ellison Street, in Jarrow, is on the market for £650,000. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Vanity Hair & Beauty, Fenwick Avenue, in South Shields is on the market for £585,000

4. Vanity Hair & Beauty, South Shields

Vanity Hair & Beauty, Fenwick Avenue, in South Shields is on the market for £585,000 | Google Maps

Photo Sales
