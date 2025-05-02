These 16 South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in May 2025

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 2nd May 2025, 10:44 BST

We’ve put together a list of South Tyneside businesses that are up for sale in May 2025.

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a village Post Office to a guest house in a prime South Shields location.

All 16 of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

Take a look through the gallery to view them.

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in May 2025.

1. Up for sale

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in May 2025. | Google Maps

West Boldon Post Office & Village Store, on Addison Road, in West Boldon is on the market for £45,000.

2. West Boldon Post Office & Village Store, West Boldon

West Boldon Post Office & Village Store, on Addison Road, in West Boldon is on the market for £45,000. | Google Maps

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000.

3. The Rattler, South Shields

The Rattler, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £475,000. | Google Maps

Viva and Tinkers Smiths, on Mile End Road, in South Shields is on the market for £395,000.

4. Viva and Tinkers Smiths, South Shields

Viva and Tinkers Smiths, on Mile End Road, in South Shields is on the market for £395,000. | Google Maps

