These ten South Tyneside businesses are currently up for sale in December 2024

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 26th Dec 2024, 08:57 GMT

We’ve put together a list of South Tyneside businesses that are up for sale in December 2024.

A variety of businesses in South Tyneside are currently on the market, so we've put together a list of the ones that are available now.

The businesses range from a Whitburn church, to a popular seafront pub, even a South Shields takeaway.

All nine of these South Tyneside businesses have been listed on https://www.rightmove.co.uk/.

All these South Tyneside businesses are up for sale in December 2024. | Google Maps

Johnnie's Bar, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £500,000.

2. The Rattler, South Shields

Johnnie's Bar, on Sea Road, in South Shields is on the market for £500,000. | Google Maps

Styles, on Henderson Road, in South Shields is on the market for £35,000.

3. Styles, South Shields

Styles, on Henderson Road, in South Shields is on the market for £35,000. | Google Maps

Mega PC's, on Fowler Street, in South Shields is on the market for £155,000.

4. Mega PC's, South Shields

Mega PC's, on Fowler Street, in South Shields is on the market for £155,000. | Google Maps

