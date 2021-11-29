Barbour has been a sponsor of the Best of South Tyneside Awards since their inception and this family-owned global lifestyle brand, which is sold in over 55 countries, has chosen the perfect time to continue its involvement.

The brand recently celebrated its ‘Re-Waxing Centenary’ with a visit from the Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, to the Barbour factory in South Shields.

The Barbour store in South Shields, located right next to Bede metro station, offers the latest collections from the iconic classic waxed jackets made in the

factory in South Shields, through to shirts, knitwear, footwear and accessories for men, women and children.

Dogs are also well looked after from tartan and wax dog coats to leads, harnesses and dog beds. There’s also plenty of bargains to be found in the adjacent factory outlet, perfect for those Christmas gifts.

Dame Margaret Barbour, Chairman said “We are very proud to sponsor the Child of Achievement Award at this year’s Best of South Tyneside Awards. We have been a sponsor of this event since the beginning,

"It is always such an inspiring and heart warming evening and as one of the biggest employers in South Tyneside, it gives us great pleasure to be part of it and to recognise the outstanding contribution that each and every one of the nominated individuals and groups make to their local community.”

Supporting the Best of South Tyneside Awards this year are sponsors including South Tyneside Council, South Tyneside College, JML, Harlow Printing, South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, Goldfinch Estate Agents, and Barbour. We thank them all.

This year, the hunt to find worthy winners for awards, which included Fundraiser of the Year, Child of Courage, Covid Hero, Community Champion and Child of Achievement, attracted a bumper list of nominations.

The Best of South Tyneside finals night will be held on Wednesday, December 15. The Shields Gazette will be there to bring you full coverage of the event and watch out for a post-awards night supplement with more interviews and photos after the event.

