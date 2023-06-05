Three new faces at booming building firm
Castle Building Services, which is based on the Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park, has appointed Neil Hutchinson as operations manager, Mark Jenkins as
mechanical project engineer and Richard Learmouth, as senior quantity surveyor.
Mark and Richard will be based at the company’s South Tyneside headquarters, while Neil will operate from its Edinburgh office, handling the firm’s growing list of contracts in central Scotland.
The announcements follow a raft of new starters in recent months, bringing the company headcount to 134.
The firm has become one of the country’s leading providers of building services – with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and
Teesside, and last year recorded a £30m turnover.
Current major projects include being principal contractor for the refurbishment of the Axis Building, Maingate, on Gateshead’s Team Valley Business Park, and a £3m deal to provide full mechanical, electrical, public health and renewable services for a new school being which is being built in West Lothian, in Scotland.
Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle Building Services, said: “We welcome Neil, Mark and Richard, whose skills will undoubtedly add value to the services we provide to customers.
"They all fit the culture of the company well and we look forward to supporting them on their journey ahead.”
He added: “2023 is proving to be a busy year, we have developed a long-standing relationship with UK Land Estates to whom we have been appointed as principal contractor for a number of their developments.
“We also continue to build on our strong offering of mechanical, electrical and pre-construction services and are working on a number of education projects across the central belt of Scotland.
“As the year progresses, we will be announcing more new starters and have a number of exciting projects that we will soon be commencing.”
Mark Jenkins, said: “Prior to joining Castle Building Services, I worked at Norstead Ltd for nearly 10 years as a mechanical project engineer but was made redundant in February when the company collapsed.
“The North East construction sector is a tight-knit environment where everybody knows each other and I was delighted to be approached by Castle Building Services and jumped at the opportunity to join.”