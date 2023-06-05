New faces at Castle Building Services, from left, Richard Learmouth, Neil Hutchinson and Mark Jenkins.

Castle Building Services, which is based on the Hebburn’s Monkton Business Park, has appointed Neil Hutchinson as operations manager, Mark Jenkins as

mechanical project engineer and Richard Learmouth, as senior quantity surveyor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark and Richard will be based at the company’s South Tyneside headquarters, while Neil will operate from its Edinburgh office, handling the firm’s growing list of contracts in central Scotland.

Andrew Dawson.

The announcements follow a raft of new starters in recent months, bringing the company headcount to 134.

The firm has become one of the country’s leading providers of building services – with offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh and

Teesside, and last year recorded a £30m turnover.

Current major projects include being principal contractor for the refurbishment of the Axis Building, Maingate, on Gateshead’s Team Valley Business Park, and a £3m deal to provide full mechanical, electrical, public health and renewable services for a new school being which is being built in West Lothian, in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Dawson, managing director at Castle Building Services, said: “We welcome Neil, Mark and Richard, whose skills will undoubtedly add value to the services we provide to customers.

"They all fit the culture of the company well and we look forward to supporting them on their journey ahead.”

He added: “2023 is proving to be a busy year, we have developed a long-standing relationship with UK Land Estates to whom we have been appointed as principal contractor for a number of their developments.

“We also continue to build on our strong offering of mechanical, electrical and pre-construction services and are working on a number of education projects across the central belt of Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the year progresses, we will be announcing more new starters and have a number of exciting projects that we will soon be commencing.”

Mark Jenkins, said: “Prior to joining Castle Building Services, I worked at Norstead Ltd for nearly 10 years as a mechanical project engineer but was made redundant in February when the company collapsed.