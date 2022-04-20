Planet Pizza and Turkuaz, both on Boldon Lane, were given the scores following an assessment on Tuesday, March 15 according to the Food Standards Agency's website.
Hygiene ratings are awarded by South Tyneside Council inspectors and range between zero and five – with a four star rating meaning that “hygiene standards are good".
Inspectors assess three key areas such as hygienic food handling, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building as well as management of food safety.
According to the Food Standards Agency, Planet Pizza was rated “good” for hygienic food handling along with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building with management of food safety being “generally satisfactory”.
Inspectors rated Turkuaz as “good” for hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities, with the management of food safety to be “generally satisfactory”.