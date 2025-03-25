A Jarrow lash salon is celebrating being nominated for a national beauty award.

Staff at The Lash Studio North East, on Wood Terrace, in Jarrow has expressed their joy after they were nominated for a national beauty award - the only salon in the North East to do so.

The salon is among the finalists for the ‘Best Lash Technicians of the Year’ award at The Nations Nail, Brow and Lashes Awards 2025.

It means that The Lash Studio North East team will travel to Birmingham at the end of April, where they will find out if they have been successful in picking up the top prize.

Co-owner Claire Crowell, who runs the business with her daughter Charlotte, has told the Shields Gazette that the award nomination came as a surprise.

She said: “We were contacted by the The Nations Nail, Brow and Lashes Awards to let us know that we were through to the final, with them putting together nominations based on things like reviews.

“We are very excited to be nominated because it was something that we didn’t expect so it was really nice when we found out.

“With it being a national award, we are up against some top brands so it is nice to be recognised alongside them, especially being the only salon in the North East.

“Our customers have been over the moon for us, they’ve been sharing the posts on social media and congratulating us.

“Alongside myself and Charlotte, our other technicians El, who has been with us since day one, and Kerry, who joined around a year ago, and they work really hard to deliver our high standards.”

You can keep up to date with The Lash Studio North East by visiting: https://thelashstudionortheast.com/ or https://www.facebook.com/ThelashstudioNE.

If you wish to vote for The Lash Studio North East in the awards, then you can do so by visiting: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TheNations5thNailBrowandLashesAwards2025.