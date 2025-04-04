Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fully mobile health spa featuring a pop up sauna, plunge pool and holistic therapies has been launched to help the mental and physical well being of people living in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Keen runners Kimberley Kerry and John Miller were looking for a career change and after experiencing pop-up saunas and plunge pools elsewhere in the country, noticed there was a gap in the market in Sunderland and South Shields and decided to launch their own business.

Kimberley Kerry and John Miller next to one of their pop-up plunge pools and their pop-up sauna. | Neil Fatkin

With the support of the North East Business and Innovation Centre (BIC) the two friends launched H3O Beach Saunas and now welcome clients at their Sunderland base at Roker Yacht Club and Little Haven Beach in South Shields.

A 45 minute session allows customers the chance to take a cooling dip in one of the plunge pools - which have been cooled by three blocks of ice - followed by a session in the pop-up sauna which has space for 10 people and includes access to holistic treatments such as body scrubs, aromatic oils and heat stones.

If you want to go natural you can also take an equally refreshing dip in the North Sea before heading into the sauna.

The holistic healthcare sessions can be used by people who just want to experience what it is like as well as people who may be exercising at the coast and want to aid their recovery.

Retired Police Superintendent John, 50, from Houghton-le-Spring, said: “All the research suggests you are better off going in the sauna first and then into the sea or one of the plunge pools.

“During a 45 minute session people normally alternate three times. The cold water really gets your cardio vascular system working and causes you to burn more brown fat cells. When you go in the sauna the contrast opens up blood vessels and helps the body to release any toxins.

“The cold water can also be very invigorating and the whole process is really good for your mental health.”

John and Kimberly inside the pop-up sauna. | National World

On the various treatments available inside the sauna, Kimberly, 42, who lives in Lambton, added: “The Himalayan salts are really good for rubbing all over your body to help with skin exfoliation whilst the hot rocks can stimulate blood flow.

“The various oils can be added to the water which goes on the hot coals and fills the air to help open up your airways.”

The pop-up changing tent. | National World

The mobile holistic health business operates from Roker Yacht Club every Friday between 8am and 1pm and from the Little Haven Beach in South Shields on Wednesdays and Saturdays at the same time.

You can book a session via the businesses' Facebook and Instagram page but you can also turn up on the day and can use the facilities as long as their is space.

John and Kimberley also plan on taking the pop-up sauna and plunge pools to sports events to help athletes with their recovery.

John said: “We recently took the pools and sauna to an event at the University of Sunderland and it’s often used by Washington Running Club.”

The business partners set up the enterprise with the support of North East BIC’s business adviser Helen Wardropper.

Helen said: “It’s always a privilege to work with such passionate entrepreneurs. In the case of Kimberley and John, they had a solid idea and could see where they wanted to take their business, and how their offer was different to competitors.

“It was a pleasure to work with them in building their business plan and cash flow structure. We also helped them to secure some grant funding so they could market test their product and were delighted to host them earlier this month in showcasing their business to our tenants.”

Councillor Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for Housing, Regeneration, and Business at Sunderland City Council, added: “H3O Beach Saunas is a fantastic addition to Sunderland’s growing health and wellbeing sector. It’s always inspiring to see local entrepreneurs bringing fresh, innovative ideas to the city and turning their passion into a successful business.

“Sunderland has a dynamic and supportive business community, and new ventures like this only add to the city’s diverse and growing economy. I wish Kimberley and John every success as they continue to grow and develop their business.”

H3O Beach Saunas is a modern portable pop-up sauna that can be set up in most locations. The insulated subtle design offers a larger and more modern version than similar products already on the market and houses four separate wooden benches, a wood burner with sauna stones and flute to provide the heat.

It can be set-up in all weathers, apart from high winds.