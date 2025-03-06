Siemens are sponsoring the upcoming Best Of South Tyneside Awards, and in our build up to the event we hear what the company’s North East group has to say.

The Best Of South Tyneside Awards are taking place at the end of March and is set to celebrate the amazing people and businesses of our corner of the North East.

Alongside South Tyneside Council and Barbour, technology company Siemens are sposors of the event.

Siemens are sponsoring the upcoming Best Of South Tyneside Awards | Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images

“As a business, Siemens has a 100-year story in South Tyneside and we are proud to be part of the community here” explains a company representative.

“We are involved with a host of volunteering initiatives and support local skills through internships and apprenticeships.

“We believe that sustainability is the biggest challenge facing society and are taking action ourselves – both through our work transforming our customers’ businesses using technology and by being part of the communities where we work, helping promote the benefits of decarbonisation, equality and diversity to help foster better sustainability.”

“Siemens is a leading technology company focused on transforming the everyday, for everyone. The business works across industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare helping design and deliver more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, smarter buildings and grids, cleaner transportation and more advanced healthcare.”

Nominations for the awards have now closed, but the night is a chance for those up for awards to enjoy the fruits of their hard work across the borough.

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Find out more through National World Events.