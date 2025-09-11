We are the homeware company behind Greggs' new launch and it make perfect sense

The North East homeware brand behind the new sausage roll bean bags from Greggs have spoken on their excitement about the project.

After a successful collaboration with Primark which included sliders, hoodies and more, Greggs have announced plans for another viral hit.

Comfy bean bags, inspired by the bakery’s iconic giant sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan sausage rolls have become the surprise ‘must have’ item this week when the popular food-on-the-go retailer announced its latest quirky releases.

Cushions from the new range | Greggs

It has now been revealed that a fellow North East business is behind the collaboration.

Bazaar Group operates beanbagbazaar.co.uk , the only place you can buy the popular Greggs’ items, is another massive North East success story, having been operating its homewares site from its base in Northumberland for more than 20 years.

Interim CEO, Duncan Smith explained: “icon is at an exciting point in its journey. This collaboration with Greggs is a bold way of showing how relevant and creative the brand can be, while staying true to our values of comfort, accessibility and design.

“We have new leadership in place and with continued investment, we’re focused on building icon into one of Europe’s leading homeware brands. As we strengthen our presence in the UK and across Europe, collaborations like this demonstrate both our ambition and our ability to surprise the market.”

A Greggs spokesperson, said: “We’re excited to be venturing into the world of homeware for the first time, and partnering with icon to launch our limited-edition Greggs Icons range. From cushions, to gaming chairs to XL bean bags, it’s a fun and unique collection that’s guaranteed to turn heads!”

Bazaar Group is using its Greggs collaboration to rebrand under its most recognisable product brand - icon - with plans to eventually phase out the beanbagbazaar.co.uk branding. The limited edition Greggs x icon collection carries the new label