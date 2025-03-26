We have modernised our long-standing South Shields shop by opening The Candy Bar

A long-standing and popular South Shields shop has launched a new sweet venture.

The team at Singh’s Wine Store, on Quarry Lane, in South Shields have given the business a new lease of life as they officially open The Candy Bar.

The shop, which was opened by Harinder Singh, known to locals as Paul, in April 1981, has seen its backroom transformed into a vibrant sweet shop, filled with treats for people young and old.

The shelves are stocked with classics such as bonbons, cola bottles, sarsaparilla drops, and more - as well as the social media hit Dubai chocolate, American candy and sweet treats from Japan.

The Candy Bar at Singh's Wine Store, in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

There is also vegan, sugar free and gluten free options available at The Candy Bar, with the staff having full allergy information available to ensure that there will be something for everyone.

Sherry, Paul’s son who runs the shop with him, has told the Shields Gazette why they have decided to add a new dimension to the long-standing business.

He said: “We decided to do this because the shop was getting a little bit quieter and we wanted to transform what was a run down area of the shop.

“We’ve made it a little bit bigger by opening it up and putting loads of new items in there.

The Candy Bar sells a wide range of sweets for customers young and old. | Other 3rd Party

“My wife has been a big part of all of this, she has the vision for it and we are wanting to keep it going for dad.

“Business is hard nowadays so we wanted to bring a modern feel to the shop and provide a range of products for both young and old people.

“We’ve got things like the Dubai chocolate in, some classic sweets and also some seasonal stuff. So right now, we’ve got plenty in for Mother’s Day and Easter but when it comes to things like Christmas, we will be changing it up.

“At the moment, we just wanted to have a little bit of everything so we can see what our customers are looking for and then put that in there going forward.”

When he opened the shop almost 44 years ago, Paul became the first turban-wearing business owner in South Shields before being welcomed by local residents and bringing up a family in the area.

He left his hometown in India at the age of 21 to come to the UK for a better life and he initially ran the store with his wife, Ranjit, until she suddenly passed away in 1992.

Harinder Paul Singh opened Singh’s Wine Store, on Quarry Lane, in South Shields back in April 1981. | Jam Prints/Geeta Ral

The Candy Bar at Singh’s Wine Store is open from 8am until 9pm, seven days a week.

For updates on new products coming to The Candy Bar, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100062853114237.

