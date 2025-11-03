CPH Retrofit

A South Shields-based company, which is pioneering energy efficiency retrofit projects across the UK, is celebrating a year of growth with national wins.

CPH Retrofit was founded as a family-run business named Classic Plumbing and Heating Ltd. Since 2020, turnover has risen about 120 per cent. It now employs 12 people, all from South Tyneside.

"For us, CPH Retrofit is more than a company," said managing director, Mark Crozier. "We’re a team, fully committed to driving positive change in the retrofit and energy efficiency sector. Our people are our greatest strength.

“We take time to understand clients and every household we work with, so we meet the highest standards while making a genuine difference to residents’ comfort and wellbeing."

CPH Retrofit completes detailed assessments and reports on ageing heating systems, as well as recommending domestic energy-saving measures. Company clients include Dodds Renewable Energy and Saffron Housing Group, with ongoing or recently completed projects in Norfolk, Stevenage, Watford, Oxford and Selby.

The firm has made several key appointments as part of its continued expansion, including Reece Mawson who developed from an apprentice to a fully qualified heating engineer and retrofit coordinator.

The company received help from South Tyneside Council, with signposting to several support initiatives and programmes.

Councillor Margaret Meling, lead member for economic growth and transport at South Tyneside Council , said: "To be creating jobs and forging an excellent reputation in a sector that is helping deliver positive environmental impact is fantastic and I congratulate CPH Retrofit for its ongoing success."