We want funding originally allocated to Lumiere to be retained in Durham City

“Lumiere has shown the power of culture to transform our city and drive economic growth,” say the Durham BID manager as forces in the city issue an open letter to retain funding originally allocated to the soon-to-end festival.

The City of Durham Parish Council and Durham Business Improvement District (BID) have joined forces to call for funding originally allocated to Lumiere to be retained in Durham City and reinvested in the area’s growing cultural and creative scene.

Following the shock announcement that this year’s Lumiere will be the final edition of the internationally-acclaimed festival, the two organisations have written jointly to the North East Mayor, Kim McGuinness, and Phil Witcherley, Executive Director for Economy, Innovation and Culture at the North East Combined Authority, requesting a meeting to explore how the festival’s legacy can be protected and its impact continued.

Next month’s Lumiere, which takes place from November 13-15 will be the last after the biennial festival started in 2009. Organisers Artichoke have said to sustain a festival of this scale and ambition requires investment and commitment at a level that is increasingly difficult to secure.

For over a decade, Lumiere has been a cornerstone of Durham’s cultural identity, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, boosting local businesses, and showcasing the city’s creativity on a global stage.

Both the Parish Council and Durham BID believe that continued investment in Durham’s arts and culture offer is essential to maintain this momentum and have said that the news of the festival’s cancellation came as a “total shock.”

Let’s build on Lumiere’s legacy

Councillor Susan Walker, Chair of the City of Durham Parish Council, said: “Lumiere has played a defining role in shaping Durham’s cultural landscape. Whilst it is sad to see the festival come to an end, this is also an opportunity to build on its remarkable legacy.

“We want to ensure that the funding stays in Durham, supporting new and diverse cultural events that will keep our city vibrant, creative and welcoming for residents and visitors alike.”

Paul Howard, Durham BID Manager, added: “Lumiere has shown the power of culture to transform our city and drive economic growth. By reinvesting the Lumiere funding locally, we can sustain this success and continue to deliver year-round cultural experiences that support our businesses and strengthen our community.”

In a letter to the North Mayor, the two organisations argue that: “Durham City is uniquely placed to carry forward this legacy. Our Durham Fringe Festival is breaking all records and is now the largest such festival in North East England, our Fire and Ice Festival was a finalist at last year’s UK Tourism Awards and our Christmas Festival has once again been named Number 1 in the UK.

“Moreover, as the home of a World Heritage Site and now the UK’s top University for academic year 2026/27, we remain a beacon of learning, heritage and creativity”.

The Parish Council and Durham BID are already collaborating on a series of cultural initiatives designed to enhance Durham’s city centre and ensure it remains a leading destination for creativity, heritage and innovation in the North East.

They await confirmation of a meeting with the North East Combined Authority.