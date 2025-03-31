WH Smith: These are the North East shops that will disappear from the high street
WH Smith, which has been a staple of the British high street for 233 years, is set to disappear after the retailer sold its 480 stores to Hobbycraft owner, Modella Capital.
The sale, which is reported to be £76million, will see the stores rebranded from WH Smith to TG Jones due to the ‘WH Smith brand’ name not being part of the deal.
Despite the sale, the WH Smith won’t be completely disappearing, as the book and stationary retailer states that the sale will allow it to focus on growing its travel shops business.
This means that WH Smith stores in railway stations, airports and hospitals will maintain the iconic brand name.
Despite a number of WH Smith stores disappearing from the North East high street, Modella Capital has confirmed that the Post Office counters and Toys “R” Us concessions will continue to operate as normal.
These are the North East WH Smith stores that will be disappearing from the high street:
Northumberland Street, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
Fenwick, Newcastle-upon-Tyne.
Market Place, Durham.
Metrocentre, Gateshead.
Gosforth Shopping Centre, Gosforth.
Middleton Grange, Hartlepool.
Bridge Street, Morpeth.
Bondgate Within, Alnwick.
Fore Street, Hexham.
