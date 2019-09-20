What are your rights if Thomas Cook goes under and you have a holiday booked with them?
Tour operator Thomas Cook is fighting to avoid a collapse.
The company is in talks with stakeholders, including leading shareholder Chinese firm Fosun, in a bid to raise an extra £200million "seasonal standby facility".
The travel firm has suffered recently as a result of mounting debts, reporting a £1.2billion net debt in its half-year results in May.
But if the firm goes under, what are the rights of the estimated 180,000 people who face being stranded abroad and those who have booked holidays and flights?
If Thomas Cook does collapse, the Civil Aviation Authority is expected to launch a major repatriation operation to fly home UK holidaymakers stranded abroad.
This will involve hiring aircraft at a cost to taxpayers of millions of pounds.
When Monarch went bust in October 2017, the Government spent £60million getting passengers home.
What happens if you are abroad?
Customers who booked a package holiday through Thomas Cook will be financially protected through the Atol scheme.
That means those already abroad will be able to continue with their holiday and an alternative flight home will be organised for them.
What happens if you have a holiday booked with Thomas Cook and it goes under before you fly?
Those with future bookings will be offered a full refund.
What happens if you only booked flights through Thomas Cook?
Anyone who bought a flight-only deal through Thomas Cook is likely to have to contact their credit or debit card provider in a bid to get their money back.