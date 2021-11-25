What would you do with an old Metro train? Last chance to submit ideas for giving old Tyne and Wear Metro train new lease of life
Nexus say they are keen to hear creative and innovative ideas about how an old train could be transformed into a vibrant public asset.
Local community groups and organisations have one week left to submit ideas on how they could give an old Tyne and Wear Metro train a new lease of life.
Work is already under way on the £362million new fleet of Metro trains, which are set to revolutionise the system when they hit the tracks over the next few years.
Operator Nexus say they are ‘keen’ to hear ideas about how an old train could be transformed – but the closing date for expressions of interest is next week on Tuesday, November 30.
Tyne and Wear metro aim to donate up to five Metro carriages for community use after they have been decommissioned.
After more than four decades of service the Tyne and Wear Metro trains are to be retired from the network and will be phased out from 2023 and through 2024, when the new generation of trains, built by Swiss train manufacturer Stadler, will begin to enter service.
Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: “The Metro trains have been real workhorses over the last 41 years, but they will start to be phased out from 2023 to make way for our new trains, so it’s fitting that we allow some to be donated for local communities to make use of them.
“We are seeking expressions of interest and ideas from community groups and non-profit organisations about how a Metrocar might be used somewhere as a public asset once it has been taken out of service. What we need now are creative and exciting proposals from the public as we get ready to say goodbye to the Metro fleet.
“Using an old Metro as a valued community space is a very fitting way to commemorate the service they have provided since they entered service over 40 years ago.”
Any interested party must complete and submit an Expression of Interest form at Community trains | nexus.org.uk where information on the size and specification of the trains, plus delivery details and expected timescales can also be found.