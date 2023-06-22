The Old Bank Pizza Co opened its doors in the local high street, in South Tyneside, last summer and it’s proved a hit in its first year of business.

Named after the former Barclay’s bank, which controversially closed its doors in 2019, the new venture, which is co-owned by Sunderland businesswoman Debra Bond, has given new life to the corner unit on Prince Edward Road.

To mark their first year in business, we've teamed up with Old Bank Pizza Co to give away a meal for two.

Pizza and pasta at Old Bank Pizza Co, The Nook, South Shields

Here’s what to expect:

You can bank on a good pizza here where they’ve really perfected the bubble and bite of a Neapolitan base, an easy to grab thin base with its distinctive airy crust that’s perfect for tearing and dunking in the accompanying dips.

There’s a good variety of pizzas from which to choose, 13 to be precise, ranging from classics such as Parma to the Funky Anchovy, with prices ranging from £9-£13.

The former Barclays Bank at The Nook is home to The Old Bank Pizza Co.

Starters are priced from £5 and come in the form of garlic breads, bruschettas, half portions of pastas and more, including a sharing platter of meats and cheeses, which arrives as a huge board laden with slabs and slivers – again fairly priced at £12.

More recently, Old Bank also branched into that other great Italian delicacy: pasta.

Purely for research purposes, we ordered one to share on the side – the spaghetti pollo pasta for £12.

It was a great-sized portion for the price: oodles of fresh homemade spaghetti (the kind that’s good enough to eat on its own) punctuated with plenty of chicken in a rich and moreish pesto, garlic sauce.

Meat and cheese sharing platter to start

Kids, meanwhile, can tuck into kids deals priced £6.50.

Order from the main menu between 12noon and 6pm and you can pick up two courses for £12.95.

If you’re visiting earlier in the day, you can also order from the small plates menu, with sandwiches, brunch options and more, which is served from 12-3pm.

Drinks

Parma pizza from the mains menu

There’s plenty to wash the carbs down with, from draught option such as Peroni and Beavertown Neck Oil, as well as a range of beers, spirits, wine and Prosecco.

Decor

Around seven months of renovation works went into the site to completely transform the former bank, including the creation of an open kitchen where diners can see their pizzas being hand-stretched.

The theme is sleek and modern with a rich blue hue running throughout, blue velvet banquette seating spanning one wall, exposed brick features and industrial-style light fittings.

::Old Bank Pizza Co opening hours are Tuesday-Thursday 11.30am-9pm, Friday-Saturday 11.30am-10pm and Sunday 5pm-9pm

