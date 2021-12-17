Win a night out at Newcastle's newest hotspot for you and five friends

A string of four new venues have opened their doors in Collingwood Street in Newcastle city centre as part of a major £3million investment in the bustling party street.

And we’ve teamed up with owners, The Apartment Group, to give away a sparkling night out for you and friends – which is valid until the end of February if you’re limiting your Christmas nights out.

The biggest of the new venues is ChaChuBuchi, which is completely unrecognisable from its former guise as Florita’s. No longer just a late night haunt, it’s open daily from 11am for food in super stylish surroundings. Think feature graffiti artworks, mood lighting, exposed brickwork, cosy corners, chic velvet seating and a menu that’s a melting pot of global flavours, from Swiss fondue and Spanish charcuterie to Asian tapas and that British classic of pigs in blankets.

Win a night out for you and five friends

Make sure to check out the new mezzanine level which is like stepping into the pages of a magazine advertising a high end 1970s ski chalet.

Next door, La Fée (French for fairy) ramps up the glamour Parisian-style with its green glow, walls draped in heavy fabric, exotic artworks and menu of absinthe cocktails and fountains that are bound to get the party started.

If you fancy having a real ball, head downstairs to Howlers, Newcastle’s only ball pit bar, which is open until 3am for lively entertainment. The site, which was formerly Madame Koo’s, now houses a ball pit filled with thousands of balls for revellers to play with – no shoes or drinks allowed in the pit for safe play.

If all that wasn’t enough to make sure your night goes with a bang, the fourth venue, Verano, is all about tequila.

Some of the food from ChachaBuchi, which features dishes from around the world

It’s always summer at this tequila terrace with its menu of sangria and imaginative take on classic drinks such as negroni, cosmopolitan and mojito – which have all been given a tequila twist.

If you like your tequila straight up, there’s a wide range of tequilas and mezcal to work your way through – if you’re still standing.

Like its sister venues, there’s a keen attention to detail in the decor here with a ceiling festooned in foliage, private booths and yet more artwork that’s a real talking point.

It all helps to create a completely different atmosphere on the Diamond Strip, from laid-back luxe lunches to going bonkers in the ball pit.

Inside ChachaBuchi which was formerly Florita's

WIN

To be in with a chance of winning fondue and fizz for six in ChaChaBuchi, followed by festival size cocktails and ball pit entry in Howlers, then ending the night with a VIP booth in Verano complete with porn star martini tree, answer this question: on what street in Newcastle are the new venues?

Email your name, address, DOB and answer to [email protected] by Wednesday, December 29.

The prize is for six people, all aged 18 or over, and is valid until February 28, 2022.

The mezzanine at ChachaBuchi which has its own shuffleboard area

It’s not to be used in conjunction with any other offer and management reserve all rights. Winners will also need to abide by the latest Covid regulations.

La Fee absinthe bar

Howler's is Newcastle's only ball pit bar

Fondue at ChachaBuchi is included in the prize

Verano tequila terrace