Win a stay for 12 people at stylish new Woodlands Cottage at Wynyard Hall worth £795

The sprawling 120-estate, just off the A19 in the Tees Valley, has a long, colourful, and sometimes chequered, history in the North East.

Home to the Londonderry family since 1822, a family name, along with the associated Vane Tempest, that looms large in the region’s rich mining heritage, as well as in politics and military history with statues, pubs and mines named in their honour, Wynyard Hall mansion house, built from the huge profits of the coalfields, once played hosted to the most powerful in society, from prime ministers to authors.

For the first time in 150 years, it changed hands in the early 90s when it was bought by Sir John Hall, former chairman of Newcastle United, who steered into it becoming the luxury landmark venue it is today.

The new Woodlands Cottage on the Wynyard Hall estate

As it emerged from the pandemic, Wynyard Hall entered a new chapter with the main house, and its palatial bedrooms, now available for private hire functions and events only.

However, its cottages are still available for regular bookings, with a new addition adding to the three other self-catering cottages. Here’s what to expect from a stay at Woodlands Cottage.

The building

Two existing cottages, originally built for the estate gardener and gatekeeper, have been knocked through and put together for the Woodlands Cottage and it offers a stylish escape from it all, with a decor quite unlike the other self-catering accommodation.

The large kitchen inside the Woodlands Cottage at Wynyard Hall

While the other estate cottages, Gardener’s Cottage, Dukeswood and Maplewood Cottage, have a more traditional country estate aesthetic, Woodlands has a more modern, pared-down colour scheme of neutral tones. Think raffia baskets, chunky vases of eucalyptus, panelling details, statement mirrors and Scandi chic rugs.

A particular highlight is the kitchen with its huge marble island sprung straight from the pages of an interior design magazine surrounded by chunky stools and accessorised with trendy drinks trays and sharing boards. This is very much a room for kitchen parties.

As the accommodation is self-catering, it’s a well-equipped kitchen too with every bit of kitchenware imaginable, as well as added extras, such as a jar of homemade granola, Nespresso machine and dog biscuits for four-legged visitors.

Breakfast goodies are also provided from the nearby farm shop.

Feature details at the cottage

Unlike the other cottages, which have three bedrooms and, therefore, sleep up to six, Woodlands has six bedrooms and sleeps up to 12 – ideal for birthday parties, hen parties and other gatherings. As an added bonus, there’s plenty of parking around the cottage itself.

There’s five double rooms and one twin, each with their own en-suite and the tasteful, neutral style that flows throughout the cottage.

Each room also has uninterrupted views of the rolling grounds of the lush estate, which on our visit featured a blanket of daffodils and blossom trees.

Another beauty of this cottage is its privacy. Far away from the main house, you’d think you were in the middle of the remote countryside as you sink into one of the two hot tubs at the rear of the cottage which are the ideal place to watch the sunset over the estate.

The walled garden at the Wynyard Hall estate

Cost

The cost of the cottage midweek is £795, based on up to 12 sharing. The cost of the cottage for a weekend is £895.

Elsewhere on the estate

Although the mansion house is for exclusive hire only, you don’t have to be a wedding or event guest to enjoy the other facilities on this substantial estate.

The spa is a small, but perfectly formed, hub of relaxation that offers a more boutique experience than the bigger, more bustling spas in the regions, with tranquil views over the lake.

Down at the walled garden, the cafe, farm shop and gardens are open daily.

The living room and dining area at Woodlands Cottage

If you’re heading down Wednesday to Sunday, make sure to try The Glass House restaurant which is open for lunch and dinner service. Housed in the stunningly-restored Victorian glass house, it offers modern, British cuisine with much of the ingredients sourced from the incredibly well-stocked kitchen garden outside its windows. As food miles go, you can’t get shorter than that.

Although the old Wellington restaurant in the main house is now mostly used for banquets and doesn’t operate as a restaurant, it still hosts afternoon teas for special calendar dates, such as Mother’s Day.

One of the six bedrooms.

There's a breakfast hamper and snacks provided at the self-catering cottage