Win tickets as well as food and drink vouchers to see top George Michael tribute Rob Lamberti at Stack Seaburn

Rob proved a popular draw when he performed at Stack Seaburn over the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. Now, it’s been announced he will be returning to the seafront attraction.

The event, which is ticketed, takes place on Thursday, October 13, 2022, and will feature tracks from George’s extensive back catalogue, as well as some of the late star’s personal musicians – and we have four tickets, as well as food and drink vouchers, to give away for the night.

Rob Lamberti – famous for appearances on the live final of Stars in Their Eyes and American’s Got Talent – has also previously been hired by George Michael’s management to promote the 25Live album, giving fans across the globe the chance to see George’s musical talent, charisma and passion embodied once again.

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.

Kevin Walker, entertainments director at Danieli Group, which owns the venue, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Rob Lamberti back to Stack Seaburn. His original show with us was nothing short of fantastic – a real treat for all who bought tickets and got to witness Rob’s great resemblance to George Michael himself.

“Our second show in October is sure to be another fantastic hit with regulars and new fans – and we’re sure Rob will bring another stellar production to our stage, complete with his full band and instrumentals.”

General release tickets are priced £18 plus booking fee per person and available from the Stack website. Early bird tickets, priced £15, were made available for those signed up to the Stack newsletter.

Entry to the event will be from 6.30pm and tables will be on a first come, first serve basis. All street food vendors will be open serving their full menus.

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.

Note, the venue will not be available for walk-ups that evening.

WIN

We have four tickets to give away, worth £18 each, forRob Lamberti - Celebration of George Michael on Thursday 13 October 2022 for one winner and three guests of their choice.

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.

The prize also includes one food voucher and two drinks vouchers per person. Doors open at 6pm.

To be in with chance of winning, answer this question: complete the name of this George Michael hit: A Different…?

A:: Corner

B:: Avenue

Rob Lamberti at Stack. Photo by Lewis Palmer.

C:: Terrace

Email your answer, along with your name and contact details to [email protected] by 9am on Thursday, September 1.

T’s & C's

Please note there is no reserved seating.

18’s and over only - valid ID may be required.

Challenge 25 in operation.

Tickets cannot be exchanged for cash or an alternative prize.

Food and drinks vouchers valid only for the night of the event. No change given from vouchers.

No refunds given if the prize winner has already purchased event tickets.