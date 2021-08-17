Work to tackle building material shortages in North East

Work is taking place to tackle building material shortages in North East.

Construction Alliance North East is working with the North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO) and CECA to address the worsening materials shortages crisis that has blighted the construction sector in 2021.

Throughout the last 12 months the industry has been faced with price hikes and unavailability of products. Supplies like timber, steel, cement, and roof tiles have diminished over this time and with this shortage expected to continue into next year, the impact could worsen if action is not taken.

CAN chair Ken Parkin said: “I don’t think there is a business in our region that has not been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.