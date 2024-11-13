WowzaBox raises almost £200,000 to support supermarket growth ambitions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

WowzaBox, the North East’s authentic Chinese recipe box service, has successfully raised £170,000 to accelerate its expansion plans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The funds will support the business to double its workforce from six to 12, secure new premises, and enhance its product offerings, including the launch of a dedicated supermarket range including Asian meal kits and sauces.

Founded by Newcastle University graduate Joshy Jin, WowzaBox has quickly gained popularity for its unique, chef-led recipe boxes featuring region-specific Chinese dishes, such as Tianjin Black Pepper Beef and Lychee King Prawns. The business has already delivered over 180,000 meals across the UK in its first year, achieving a turnover of more than £675,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The recent investment will support WowzaBox’s growth strategy, which includes moving to larger premises, to expand floorspace by an additional 1000sq metres, in Newcastle and introducing new levels of automation to meet the demands of potential supermarket customers. The company plans to diversify its offerings with a new line of condiments and explore fusion cuisines from other parts of Asia.

WowzaBox founders Georgina Li and Joshy Jin

Joshy Jin said: "Our crowdfunding success has been a real game changer for us, the £170,000 raised will not only allow us to enhance our current offerings but also help us introduce new products, like our dedicated range for supermarkets.

“We're close to full capacity at our current site, and expanding into a larger space will be transformative. It will boost our productivity and allow us to launch a new production line for condiments - meeting growing demand and enabling further innovation.

“While Chinese cuisine will always be at our core, we’re exploring other Asian cuisines such as a fusion of flavours from South Asia, Japan, and beyond - it’s an exciting time for us.

“As we scale, we may seek additional funding to support our ambitious growth plans, ensuring we stay on track with our goals."