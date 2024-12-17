10-year-old booklover launches new ‘Little Library’ in Teesside

A brand new Little Library has been installed in Teesside for local residents to enjoy, thanks to an idea from 10-year-old book lover, Mila Addis.

After Mila found that she had finished reading all of her books, she wanted to find a way to get a new book before bedtime, which is where her idea to install a new Little Library came from.

Mila and her mother, Victoria, have been working hard to make sure that the new Little Library is populated with lots of books, and have collected over 200 to kickstart the initiative. The book collection spans fact and fiction for all ages, including everything from creative books, cooking books, and even Maths & English texts for pupils.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes then arranged for the installation of the Little Library, which is now open at its Grey Towers Village development in Middlesbrough, for residents living on and around the development to enjoy.

New Little Library in Teesside

The installation follows research that one in five children in the North East don’t own a book, a statistic that Barratt and David Wilson Homes is hoping to change¹.

On the new library, Hayley Neale, Sales Manager at Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Grey Towers Village development, said: “We understand how important reading is, especially for young children, and we strongly believe that everyone should have access to a wide range of reading material, regardless of age and where they live.

“Mila’s fantastic idea was one that we really wanted to bring to life, and we’re so happy that we have been able to do so. She has collected such a brilliant range of books for local residents to enjoy, and we’d like to send a special thank you to Mila and Victoria for helping us bring their vision to life! We’re so glad that our initiative will help people have easier access to reading, children and adults alike, and we look forward to hearing what stories have been shared within our community.”

