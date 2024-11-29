AB Heritage Explorers: Inspiring the Next Generation of Heritage Enthusiasts

AB Heritage is a professional heritage and archaeological consultancy that has been operating for over 15 years. With our head office in the heart of South Shields we have a dedicated team of expert heritage consultants working across the UK, the company provides heritage reports and archaeological assessments to support planning works. Building on this solid foundation of expertise, AB Heritage is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Education Outreach programme, AB Heritage Explorers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main initiative of the AB Heritage Explorers programme is to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of archaeology and heritage among children. Through dynamic, hands-on workshops and assemblies, young learners are invited to uncover the wonders of the past in ways that inspire, educate and ignite lifelong curiosity.

Andy Buckley, Managing Director of AB Heritage, emphasises the programme’s significance: "This is a proud milestone for AB Heritage. We’ve grown from providing top-tier heritage consultancy services to developers to actively engaging with local communities in a truly impactful way. The success of AB Heritage Explorers shows the importance of connecting young people with their past and inspiring them to cherish our shared cultural heritage."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by Laura Buckley, a highly experienced educator with over 20 years in teaching, the sessions are carefully aligned with the National Curriculum. Laura is dedicated to showcasing the benefits of heritage exploration: "Helping young people discover their heritage not only fosters a strong sense of identity and belonging but also enhances their mental well-being. Our interactive workshops spark curiosity and cultivate a lifelong love of learning. The feedback has been incredibly positive, and I’m excited to bring AB Heritage Explorers to even more young people in the coming year."

Examining and comparing finds

The programme’s workshops are tailored to suit the needs and interests of each group. A typical session begins with an engaging introduction to archaeology, followed by activities where children become archaeologists themselves—excavating specially designed dig-pits. Popular topics include coin analysis, the Stone Age, and the Anglo-Saxons and Vikings, offering participants a chance to explore history through tactile, immersive experiences.

The initiative has already been embraced by nurseries, primary schools, home education groups, SEND groups and would also be suitable for community organisations like Brownies and Cubs. Feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. Staff at Seaburn Dene Primary School in Sunderland shared that the children thoroughly enjoyed the day and were fully engaged throughout. They particularly loved the hands-on activities, which were well-resourced and thoughtfully planned. The staff also highlighted Laura’s excellent rapport with the children, noting that the sessions were inclusive, relevant, and incredibly engaging.

AB Heritage Explorers is not just about teaching history—it’s about building connections, inspiring curiosity, and empowering young people to explore their world.

To book a session or learn more, contact the team by phone at 0333 344 8479, by email at [email protected], or through social media on Facebook and Instagram.