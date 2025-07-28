Adult ballet dancers add knitting to their talents

In an inspiring show of creativity and compassion, a group of adult dancers with Complete Ballet CIC, in South Shields, have picked up their knitting needles to produce more than 170 pairs of leg warmers to donate to charity and community dance groups.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The not-so-wooly idea came from June Gowland, who, with a big birthday approaching, decided she wanted to do something for charity as a way of celebrating and giving back. With a little help to organise the project from ballet teacher, Rebecca Yates, the ‘leg warmer knit-athon’ was set up.

“Many of my fellow adult ballet students jumped on board” says June “I was overwhelmed at such enthusiasm. There were donations of wool from non-knitters and we made even more friends with students from other Complete Ballet classes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between February and June 2025, the group met monthly at Ocean Road Community Centre -who kindly made a space in the café to accommodate them and their many balls of wool.

A handful of the knitters celebrating five months of knitting, and June’s birthday

“It’s the quietest I’ve ever seen them!” says ballet teacher and founder of Complete Ballet CIC, Rebecca Yates, “The knit-athon brought people together over a shared passion -in much the same way as dance does. It was wonderful to see new friendships being formed, and people of all different skill levels helping each other”

The knit-athon was enjoyed so much by the group of around 30 women, they have decided to continue it in the autumn, alongside their ballet classes (although not at the same time!).

“This was a wonderful idea” Rebecca adds “It’s a reflection of the kind, caring and positive person June is -as well as the other knitters, who gave up their time (and wool) to take part in this worthwhile project”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Complete Ballet CIC is itself a not-for-profit organisation, which provides dance classes and social events to adults of all ages and abilities in South Tyneside.

June Gowland -who had the wonderful idea to knit leg warmers for charity

The snazzy leg warmers, which have been made in both children’s and adult's sizes, are now being distributed to UK charities, local care homes and other community dance groups who may benefit from them. The group are hoping to send some to ballet companies in Ukraine too.

Any community dance groups, charities or similar organisations who would welcome some leg warmers, can get in touch with Rebecca (contact details at www.completeballet.co.uk)