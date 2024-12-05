Affinity Media Brings Newcastle and Gateshead a New Voice with Launch of Affinity Radio

Affinity Media is proud to announce the expansion of its community-focused broadcasting network with the launch of Affinity Radio, set to hit the airwaves across Newcastle and Gateshead on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. This milestone marks the organisation's second DAB licence and builds on the success of its flagship station, Radio Shields, a trailblazer in the UK’s first small-scale DAB network since 2019.

A Local Station with Big AmbitionsAffinity Radio is designed to be the heartbeat of Newcastle and Gateshead, offering high-quality local content that reflects the vibrant culture, diversity, and stories of the region. From breaking news and entertainment to community-focused initiatives, the station promises to be a hub for connection and conversation.

A standout feature of the new station is a live, 3-hour nightly phone-in show hosted by seasoned broadcaster Steffen Peddie, known for his captivating presence on BBC Newcastle. The show will air Sunday to Thursday, 10 PM to 1 AM, inviting listeners to join engaging discussions on topics that matter to the community.

Voices of SupportCelebrating the impact of local radio, broadcaster and entertainer Alfie Joey praised Affinity Media’s efforts:"Affinity Radio and Radio Shields are doing fantastic work serving their local communities. They’re truly making a difference and championing the unique identity of the places they reach. Tune in, get involved, and help this community-driven vision grow!"

Broadcasting veteran Pam Royle, former ITV presenter, also shared her excitement:"It’s incredible to see how Kyle Scott and Affinity Media have fostered a sense of community over the airwaves. Kyle’s journey, from work experience at ITV to becoming a station director, is an inspiration. I look forward to tuning into Affinity Radio and witnessing the magic unfold across Newcastle and Gateshead."

Making Waves for Local BusinessesAffinity Media’s reputation for delivering results extends to its advertising services. Local businesses have already experienced measurable success, with increased customer engagement and brand awareness. A representative from JL Scents and Accessories remarked:"Since advertising with Affinity Media, our social media following has grown, and customers are mentioning hearing our ads on the radio. It’s proof that local radio is a powerful tool for businesses."

Community at Its CoreAffinity Media isn’t just about broadcasting; it’s about building connections. The station invites businesses, organisations, and individuals to join its mission:

Sponsorship Opportunities: Local businesses can showcase their brands to a loyal, engaged audience while supporting this community-driven initiative.Volunteering: Enthusiastic individuals are encouraged to get involved as show presenters, content producers, and more—no prior experience required.Community Events: Through its event management arm, Showbiz, Affinity Media will host live events celebrating the spirit of Newcastle and Gateshead, including performances and festivals like the Ocean Road Mela and Great North Run.Join the MovementThe Affinity Media studio is located at:Pride Media Centre, Unit T1, Stonehills, Gateshead, NE10 0HW

For sponsorship, volunteering, or event information, contact:

Email: [email protected]: www.affinitymedia.ukA Vision for the FutureStation Director Kyle Scott shared his vision for this expansion:"Affinity Radio is more than a station—it’s a platform for local voices, a space where businesses flourish, and a means to unite communities. We can’t wait for Newcastle and Gateshead to experience what we’ve built."

About Affinity MediaFounded on a passion for community engagement, Affinity Media is committed to delivering top-quality programming that amplifies local voices. With its flagship station, Radio Shields, blazing a trail in small-scale DAB broadcasting since 2019, Affinity Media continues to connect, inspire, and celebrate the communities it serves.

Experience the power of community radio. Tune in to Affinity Radio this December and be part of the journey.