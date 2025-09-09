Aldi donates 22,100 meals to Tyne and Wear charities over summer

Aldi stores in Tyne and Wear donated 22,100 meals to families in need throughout the recent summer holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All Tyne and Wear stores aided local charities and foodbanks during the period of increased demand by redistributing surplus food through community giving platform Neighbourly.

The UK’s fourth largest supermarket has worked with Neighbourly since 2019 and has already donated more than 8.8 million meals so far this year to those in need nationwide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: We are proud to continue supporting incredible causes across the country this summer, helping to provide fresh, wholesome food to those who need it most.

Aldi stores in Tyne and Wear donate 22,100 meals to families over the summer holidays.

“School holidays can be a challenging time for many families, and this summer we’re continuing our efforts to provide support where we can through our partnership with Neighbourly.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “Summer holidays represent one of the busiest times of the year for charities and food banks, and this year was no different.

“Aldi’s generous donations played a key role in helping support families, and our partnership continues to make a meaningful difference to those who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shoppers can also donate food to local charities, food banks and community groups via the community donation points in Aldi stores nationwide.

Britain’s fourth largest supermarket also works with Company Shop, the UK’s leading redistributor of surplus food and household products, to redistribute surplus food from its Regional Distribution Centres.