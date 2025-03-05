Amazon announces free innovation training for businesses in Gateshead
The exclusive Amazon Innovation Accelerator (AIA) is coming to Gateshead for the first time, hosted at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in the town on 21st March, and North East businesses are invited to sign up now.
The Amazon Innovation Accelerator provides small and medium businesses with free training on how to innovate as they grow. The Accelerator also offers a dynamic setting for training and provides an exclusive peek into how Amazon has scaled its own operations in the UK.
Through the Accelerator, small and medium businesses in the North East will benefit from a day of in-person workshops delivered by senior Amazon leaders. Topics include an insight into Amazon’s culture of innovation and working backwards mechanisms as well as a detailed walk-through of Amazon’s Gateshead fulfilment centre to see the Amazon’s technology and processes in practice.
Participants will also gain access to a comprehensive e-learning course which includes modules on Introduction to AI, digitisation, innovation, leadership, operational efficiency and more. Participating businesses can also earn recognition as an AIA Innovation Leader.
“The Amazon Innovation Accelerator exists to help businesses as they develop cultures of innovation within their own organisations,” said Daniel Stewart, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Gateshead. “The Accelerator has been successful so far, and I am excited to host businesses in the North East at our Gateshead site.”
Local small and medium sized businesses can register to apply for the Amazon Innovation Accelerator now. Spaces are limited and applications close on 17th March.
For more information, please contact [email protected].