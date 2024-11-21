Appletree Grange celebrates Movember with special goody bags
Appletree Grange recently distributed thoughtfully created goody bags, emphasising the importance of mental well-being and physical health for men, which took place on Tuesday, November 19.
The goody bags were packed with items designed to inspire self-care, relaxation and positive mental health for men, including a motivational stress ball, healthy snacks, a journal and pen for self-reflection. This initiative is part of Appletree’s commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that values and prioritises health and well-being.
Appletree’s General Manager, Ben Patterson said: “Movember is a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on men’s health, especially mental well-being, which can often be overlooked. By creating these ‘goody bag and raising awareness, we aim to remind our male residents and staff that their health matters and that support is always available”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Please do give us a call on 0191 410 2175 if you are looking for care or need any further help.
Appletree Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Appletree Grange provides residential and dementia residential care.