Appletree Grange gives back to their local emergency services

By Jane Selkirk
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 14:37 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 11:08 BST
Staff at Appletree Grange in Durham have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area

As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team and the residents of Appletree Grange will provide free breakfast to all emergency service staff every Monday morning throughout November.

Ben Patterson, the General Manager of Appletree Grange said: “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Appletree Grange are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in for breakfast every Monday throughout November”

"We are pleased to offer all of our local service workers who stop in tea, coffee, juice, chilled water, delicious homemade cake and biscuits and a healthy selection of fruit, available free of charge at all times but we wanted to make Monday mornings extra special with a breakfast. Our comfortable facilities include free Wi-Fi and service with a smile; do stop in and say hi, we would be delighted to see you!”

Appletree Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Appletree Grange provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays

