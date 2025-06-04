Ashington care home residents enjoy nostalgic train journey from Ashington to Newcastle

Residents at HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home in Ashington, Northumberland, recently enjoyed a heartwarming and memorable day out on a train journey from Ashington to Newcastle – a route that has only recently reopened after a 60-year hiatus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many of the residents, including Linda Tarron, Bill Oliphant, Mary Robertson and Alan Hermiston alongside Erica Stott, HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home’s Wellbeing Coordinator, it was a chance to take a trip down memory lane and reflect on how much train travel has changed over the decades. The experience was especially nostalgic, evoking vivid memories of the old railways and the important role they once played in daily life. Helen Maitland, a dedicated volunteer at the home, also joined in to help make the day extra special.

The journey was smooth and scenic, and spirits were high as residents reminisced about past train rides and marvelled at the differences in today’s rail travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resident Linda Tarron from HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home stated:

Residents Mary Robertson, Alan Hermiston, Bill Oliphant and Linda Tarron from HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home on train trip

“The old trains are not like what they are today – it was very nostalgic and brought back so many memories.”

Andrea Pringle, Home Manager at HC-One’s Ashington Grange Care Home said:

“It was lovely to see our residents so engaged and happy. They were not just travelling from Ashington to Newcastle – they were travelling through time, sharing stories, laughter, and making great new memories along the way. This special outing highlights Ashington Grange’s commitment to providing enriching experiences that honour the past while creating joyful moments in the present.’’

For more information on HC-One homes in your area visit www.hc-one.co.uk/carehomes.