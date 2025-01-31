Aspiring athletes in the North East invited to apply for sports sponsorship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

GLL, the charitable social enterprise that currently operates five Better leisure centres in Newcastle has revealed the opening of its GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) awards.

The largest athlete programme of its kind in the UK, the GSF awards provide a range of support including free gym membership, bursaries, physiotherapy, lifestyle mentoring and advice on mental health and wellbeing. A total of £1.4m in bursaries and free gym memberships will be made available to communities up and down the country.

In 2024, 21 talented individuals from as young as 13-years to 37-years from Newcastle were supported through the programme, including Lucy Dodd - U19 National Badminton Champion; Luca Robinson - U18 Scottish Champion in Gymnastics; and Naimh Savory, who won Gold at the English Nationals in 100m Fly, was medalled at the Scottish Championships and achieved 6 qualifying times for Olympic trials that were held in London in April.

It comes on the back of the announcement at the end of last year that Gateshead Council has appointed GLL to run Blaydon, Dunston and Heworth leisure centres, as well as Gateshead International Stadium.

Athletes from the GSF 2024 programme

The deal, which will take effect from 1 April 2025, was awarded following a competitive tender process where GLL set out plans to deliver significant savings whilst improving the experience of leisure centre visitors by updating gym equipment, swimming pools, technology and more.

Though the 10-year contract will commence in April, GLL has extended its invitation to athletes in Gateshead to apply for the GSF Awards.

The 2025 awards launch follows a recent survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of GSF that found providing funding and support to the next generation of athletes is seen as a major way to spread opportunities in local communities. Access to facilities and athlete health and wellbeing services is similarly key.

Supporting sport is seen as important by the people in the North East – 79% of those surveyed said taking part in competitive sports benefited young people’s physical health, discipline/focus (71%) and social/teamwork skills (67%). However, 63% of respondents cited a lack of finance / funds as one of the biggest barriers to young people taking part in competitive sport.

Meanwhile, 20% say that a career in sport offers great opportunities to younger people from under privileged backgrounds. That’s ahead of public sector jobs like teaching (11%) and NHS (11%) – or private sector jobs like finance (15%).

And 76% of survey respondents admitted the success of UK athletes, teams and sportspeople is also important to generating a sense of national pride.

Furthermore, younger people in the UK were more likely than older people to identify a career in sport as a way to make a living (30% of 18 to 24’s and 38% of 25 to 34’s versus just 22% of 55 to 64 year olds).

Alison Westworth, GLL Partnership Manager, said: “The GSF programme provides us with the perfect platform to nurture a new wave of local sporting heroes. We are committed to continuing to support athletes to achieve their goals and aspirations, widening and deepening the opportunities for local communities through sport. We’re forging ahead with plans to take over the operation of leisure centres in Gateshead and are delighted to be able to offer athletes in the area the chance to apply for the GSF awards.”

Councillor Angela Douglas, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Tourism:

“Supporting our local athletes is a vital part of ensuring that young people in Gateshead have the opportunities to reach their full potential. The GLL Sport Foundation’s commitment to offering both financial support and access to world class facilities will undoubtedly make a significant different to the lives of aspiring athletes across the borough. We’re delighted to be working with GLL to provide these valuable opportunities to the next generation of sporting athletes in Gateshead.”

The GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) was launched 17 years ago by leisure operator and charitable social enterprise GLL, with the aim of supporting talented young athletes with funding and practical help.

The deadline for applications is 20 February. For more information and an application form, please visit www.gllsportfoundation.org