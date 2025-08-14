Aspiring stage designer secures spot at top London drama school

Creative arts student Amy Wright has secured a place at one of the UK’s most prestigious drama schools to pursue her passion for set and costume design.

Amy, 18, from South Shields, achieved B B C grades in A Level theatre studies, dance and design and technology at Dame Allan’s Sixth Form in Newcastle.

She will move to London this autumn to study Performance Design at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama – renowned for producing some of the industry’s top creative talent.

Amy, who has been performing since the age of 11, said: “It’s always been my dream to live and work in London, and I’m proud of myself for getting there”

Amy Wright from Dame Allan's Schools

She trained with Stagecoach Newcastle and Italia Conti Associates, achieved LAMDA Grades 1–8, and gained experience across singing, acting, ballet, jazz and musical theatre. In April, she made her West End debut at the Shaftesbury Theatre, opening the show with a solo performance.

At Dame Allan’s, Amy was a key member of the Vizavis dance company and regularly took part in school productions, performing at venues including the Northern School of Contemporary Dance and The Alnwick Garden. For her A Level DT coursework, she designed a bespoke jewellery collection inspired by the musical Starlight Express.

“Theatre studies was my favourite subject because it allowed me to explore different characters and ways of thinking – not just as an actor, but as a director and designer too,” said Amy.

“In DT, I learned how to communicate my ideas through sketches and models, and in dance I had the freedom to create and perform my own work. The balance of those subjects pushed me, but I wouldn’t have changed it for anything.”

Amy Wright will study Performance Design at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama in London

Outside school, Amy expanded her theatre experience through the Young Directors programme at Northern Stage and a summer school at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal, where she helped devise and stage a musical in just one week.

Will Scott, Principal at Dame Allan’s Schools, praised Amy’s creativity. He said: “Amy has flourished across performance, design and academic study – a true example of what’s possible when talent is matched with hard work and focus.

“She’s embraced every creative opportunity available to her at Dame Allan’s, and I’m confident she’ll thrive in the professional world she’s worked so passionately towards.”

Looking ahead, Amy hopes to design sets for West End productions and branch into film and television.

Reflecting on her time at Dame Allan’s, she added: “Some of the best moments of my life happened here – rehearsing after school, performing with friends or staying late in the DT workshop with the team.

“This school helped shape who I am and gave me the confidence to dream big. I’ll carry that with me to London and beyond.”