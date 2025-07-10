Bellway site manager in Wallsend wins coveted industry award

The site manager at Bellway’s Centurion Chase development in Wallsend has been recognised for the quality of his work with a coveted national award.

Dave Mcathey, 43, from South Shields, has secured a Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition.

He was among only 450 winners selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose developments have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing him among an elite group within the industry.

This is the first Pride in the Job Quality Award that Dave has won. He has worked for most of his 27-year career in construction as a joiner, becoming an assistant site manager five years ago and a site manager two years later.

He said: “Winning my first Pride in the Job award feels absolutely fantastic. It has really spurred me on to improve even further – now I’ve won it, I want to win it again!”

The Pride in the Job awards involve a rigorous process including spot checks on the day-to-day running of a site. Each site manager is assessed across six key areas which are consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Dave and the other Quality Award winners will go forward to the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be announced this autumn.

Ben Singlewood, Head of Construction for Bellway North East, said: “As you can see from the number of sites that are judged nationally, winning this award is no mean feat. The NHBC Quality Award is recognition of a job very well done and is universally respected throughout the construction industry as a mark of distinction.

“Dave and his site team should be incredibly proud of this achievement. It is a real testament to their hard work, commitment and attention to detail not to mention the extremely high standards that we set for ourselves throughout the business.”

To find out more about the homes at Centurion Chase, see https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/centurion-chase.