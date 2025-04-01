Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust (BWCET) recently hosted the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis, a young Italian man who will be canonised as a saint in April 2025. Cardinal Hume Secondary School in Gateshead - one of the Trust’s 47 schools - was the final stop for his relic before its return to Italy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blessed Carlo Acutis, who died in 2006 at the age of 15, has been recognised for his devotion to Jesus, his acts of kindness, and his innovative use of technology to share the miracles of the world.

Born in London to Italian parents, Blessed Carlo's life was short but impactful. Despite his youth, he was known for his deep faith and compassion, helping homeless people and sharing his love for Jesus with others. A keen interest in technology led him to create a website documenting global miracles - an effort that later captured worldwide attention.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his death, stories of Blessed Carlo’s kindness and spiritual insight spread. His website, still active today, continues to inspire others. Two miracles attributed to his intercession - a healing in Brazil and another in Costa Rica - helped advance his cause for sainthood, and he was declared “Blessed” by the Vatican. Carlo Acutis will officially become a saint in Rome in April 2025, making him the first millennial saint.

Bishop Wilkinson Catholic Education Trust Hosts Relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis

As part of BWCET's commitment to providing inspiring role models for all of its students, the Trust embraced Blessed Carlo Acutis' legacy. Recognising his relatability and humility, BWCET saw Blessed Carlo as a contemporary figure whose example is accessible and inspiring for young people today.

“We believe Blessed Carlo's life serves as a powerful example of living virtuously, and we wanted to share his story with our students. His use of modern tools like the internet to spread his faith makes him a fitting role model for today’s generation,” said Barbara Reilly-O’Donnell, Director of Ethos at BWCET.

In celebration of Blessed Carlo’s sainthood, BWCET hosted a series of events featuring his relic, a part of his pericardium, which was brought to the region for the first time. The relic was displayed at several schools and venues across the Trust, including St. Bede's Catholic School in Lanchester and Cardinal Hume Catholic School in Gateshead. These events included Mass, prayers, and opportunities for veneration, where attendees reflected on and connected with Blessed Carlo’s memory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout this journey, the Trust also integrated Blessed Carlo’s story into the curriculum to help students learn about his life, his faith, and the lasting impact he has had on people worldwide.

BWCET hosting the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis

Members of the parishes and local communities were invited to join the Trust for an event on Saturday, March 29th, at Cardinal Hume Catholic School, where a special Mass was held, followed by the veneration of Blessed Carlo Acutis’ relic.

This significant moment marked a profound step in the Trust’s mission to encourage young people to live with kindness, faith, and dedication, following the example of Blessed Carlo Acutis.

For more information about the life of Blessed Carlo Acutis, please visit – https://bwcet.com/carlo-acutis/