Brand new soft play and café opens at Gateshead International Stadium

A new soft play facility and café opened this week as part of a major overhaul of leisure amenities at Gateshead International Stadium to enhance the experience of centre visitors.

Following the successful transfer of operations of leisure services from Gateshead Council earlier this year, GLL – a charitable social enterprise and worker-owned co-op operating under the ‘Better’ brand - has invested almost £120,000 to create this vibrant and engaging space for youngsters from one to 10-years.

The three-storey play structure provides a safe, fun, adventure space that will allow children to explore, build motor skills, burn off energy and spark creativity. Key features include obstacles to climb over, a ball pool, Tarzan swing, climbing frame, a tube slide, a twin lane slide, interactive elements and sensory areas to encourage interactive play. There is also a dedicated activity zone for toddlers to enjoy.

The soft play is open seven days a week from 9.30am and one-hour sessions are bookable online. One-hour sessions cost £2.50 for children under three or £5.00 for youngsters three-years and over.

The café, with seating for up to 60 people, is open from 9.30am daily serving light bites, lunch, cakes, snacks and drinks.

Scott Holmes, Gateshead Partnership Manager at GLL, said “We are committed to enhancing facilities and boosting the provision of services across all four Better Leisure Centres in Gateshead and this latest addition forms part of our wider ongoing investment programme.

“We’re confident that the new attraction will prove to be a popular leisure destination for local families seeking safe, fun and inclusive experiences that support the health and wellbeing of youngsters.”

Councillor Angela Douglas, Cabinet Member for Culture, Sport and Tourism, added: “These new additions to Gateshead International Stadium will bring a real benefit to local communities looking for affordable activities for their little ones.

It’s really important that all our residents, starting from their earliest years, have opportunities to have fun and get active.”

GLL took over the running of Gateshead's Blaydon, Dunston, and Heworth leisure centres, along with Gateshead International Stadium on 1 April 2025. Investment of £750,000 was allocated by GLL to overhaul the gyms in all four centres. An exciting new family offer is planned for Heworth Leisure Centre to replace the existing flow rider in early 2026.

For more information about the leisure centres, please visit Leisure Centres, Gyms & Swimming Pools in Gateshead | Better