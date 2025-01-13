Care provider wins local authority community care contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Home care provider, Springfield Healthcare Darlington, has been awarded the top position in a competitive bidding process to secure a two-year care contract with Darlington Borough Council.

Based on Chesnut Street, Darlington, the team of 100 highly skilled and compassionate carers support people in the local area; from young adults and children to the elderly, to live independent and fulfilled lives.

Springfield Healthcare Darlington, which has operated in Darlington for more than 10 years, will handle referrals from the Local Authority. Once received, the team will carry out assessments and develop a care programme to suit the individual’s needs. The team will then deliver personal care, medication support and welfare and wellbeing within the local community.

Maria Fryer, Operational Team Leader at Springfield Healthcare Darlington, commented on the contract. She said: "We are incredibly proud to have been chosen to continue to deliver this vital service. This contract is a testament to the passion, dedication, and expertise of our team, who go above and beyond every day to make a positive difference in the lives of those we care for.

Springfield Healthcare Darlington team with service user

“Our mission has always been to help people live their best lives, and this established partnership with the local authority allows us to do just that for even more residents in Darlington now and in the future."

Sukhdev Dosanjh from Darlington Borough Council added: “Springfield Healthcare Darlington is a trusted partner and a well-established domiciliary care provider within the local community.

“The team has built a strong reputation for delivering outstanding care services that cater to the diverse needs of people living in the borough - we are delighted to be working alongside them.”

The contract will enable Springfield Healthcare Darlington to continue to deliver high-quality care and support that empowers and transforms lives.

In addition to the home care support delivered by Springfield Healthcare Darlington, the team run a day care centre with a variety of events and activities designed to help people of all ages to maintain their independence.