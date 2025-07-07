Careers event is just the job for South Shields pupils
The primary school, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, recently held its annual Careers Week, giving the pupils a valuable opportunity to explore a wide range of jobs and careers.
This year, thanks to their careers lead Amy Hyde’s involvement in the Start Small: Dream Big Primary Careers Pilot, the school connected with specialists from the aviation and maritime industries. Pupils also enjoyed a visit from Software City, a Sunderland-based technology company, which introduced Key Stage 2 children to jobs linked to artificial intelligence.
Local police officers brought their patrol car to the school yard, thrilling younger pupils. Reception student Eva Nirmal, five, said: “It was fun. I want to be a police officer when I grow up.”
Parents from the community also shared their careers, including paramedics, nurses, musicians, ministers, bank advisors, police sergeants, fingerprint analysts and members of the merchant and royal navy.
Darcie Moore, seven, a Year 2 pupil, added: "I like learning about being a special baby nurse. It was interesting seeing how the babies eat with the tube.”
Amy Hyde, careers lead at St Gregory’s, said: “The week aimed to broaden children’s horizons, as research shows young pupils often limit their career choices based on their background and influences. At St Gregory’s, we are committed to encouraging every child to dream big and prepare for a future full of opportunities.
“Careers week has been a fantastic opportunity to make connections with the local community. We love welcoming parents into the school. This year we had new visitors as well as repeat visitors from last year who were happy to share their career with different sets of children.”
If you would like to visit St Gregory’s and talk about your own career journey at any point over the school year, email the school office at: [email protected]
For more information about St Gregory’s Catholic Primary School, visit www.st-gregorys.co.uk
For more information about BCCET, visit www.bccet.org.uk