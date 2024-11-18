Century celebrations for care home resident

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Celebrations have been in full swing at Bedewell Grange as one of its residents reached her centenary in style.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margaret Buckingham was joined by staff, relatives, friends and fellow residents as she celebrated her 100th birthday on November 10. Margaret celebrated her actual birthday with a party at the Charles Young Centre and as a true Scot had a piper to play her Happy Birthday on the bagpipes.

Margaret received a telegram from King Charles and Queen Camilla in recognition of her landmark birthday and was over the moon with a special card on her special day. She continued the celebrations on November 11 with a party at Bedewell Grange with the sounds of Elvis, thanks to local tribute act Mike Memphis. Margaret’s final surprise of the day was a special 100 birthday cake made by the home’s chef Andie Glendinning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret was born in Glasgow and moved to the North East to be with her husband Harry, who was from South Shields, to raise her family. She was a busy mam and worked in a children’s care home and cafes in the area.

Bedewell

When asked about any special memories over the past century Margaret said: "Of course having my children and bringing up my family", but also told us one of her most special memories over the last 100 years was ‘a trip on the Orient Express’.

After retiring Margaret enjoyed living in South Shields before coming to Bedewell Grange where she is enjoying a new chapter of her life. Margaret remains a very active centenarian continuing to attend The Charles Young Centre twice a week and having daily trips out with her family.

Rebecca Travis, General Manager of Barchesters’ Bedewell Grange added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable lady as she reaches this amazing milestone. Margaret is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell and we look forward to supporting her to continue all of her activities into her next century.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedewell Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bedewell provides residential care and dementia care for 52 residents from respite care to long term stays.