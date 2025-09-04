Charge for free this World EV Day at Gibside and Jingling Gate

This World EV Day drivers will be able to charge their EVs for free at a range of destinations across the north east, including the Jingling Gate in Newcastle and Gibside in Gateshead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free charging comes as RAW Charging celebrates World EV Day (Tuesday, September 9) with free charging at destinations across its UK network.

Amongst the destinations offering free charging is Gibside near Gateshead - a haven for curious naturalists. Home to amphibian filled ponds, bats, badgers and otters in the river as well as red kites soaring overhead, roe deer and bugs galore, nature lovers can explore whilst charging their vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, drivers visiting the Jingling Gate, which dates back to 1847, can also get free charging on the day.

Charge for free this World EV Day at the Jingling Gate in Newcastle and Gibside in Gateshead.

The full list of destinations is available here, and includes over 180 Greene King sites, five Merlin Entertainments locations, 30 National Trust spots and seven McArthurGlen outlets.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, said: “The growing network of EV chargers across the UK means that drivers no longer have to worry about range anxiety or whether they’ll be able to get home.

“With so many more options available for charging, you can now enjoy your journey and make the most of every stop. Whether you're exploring family-friendly attractions, enjoying scenic hikes, or shopping till you drop, there are now countless exciting activities to do while your EV charges, making your trip even more enjoyable.

“And, this World EV Day you can even charge for free.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To continue celebrations for World EV Day, RAW Charging compiled a list of the most wonderful things people can do whilst powering up in the North East.

Those with an eye for innovation can visit Cragside in Northumberland, Britain’s original smart home and a pioneering Arts and Crafts mansion filled with the latest Victorian inventions for efficient, modern living. Visitors can also take this opportunity to find out how William Armstrong managed to push water uphill.

Crook Hall Gardens in Durham, also offers the chance to stop and get lost in the beautiful interlinked gardens and the garden maze.

In addition, families wanting to let off some steam can spin their legs and explore Wallington estate on the Dragon cycle trail, weaving through woodland, fields and admiring beautiful views across Northumberland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Yorkshire drivers can visit Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden, the ancient abbey ruins and awe-inspiring water garden, which is also a World Heritage Site.

And families can charge and indulge a sweet tooth at Lindt, Cadbury and Hotel Chocolate outlet stores at York Designer Outlet.

The list has been compiled by RAW Charging, the leading destination EV charge point provider for hospitality, leisure and retail destinations across the UK and Europe, in the run up to World EV Day to celebrate destinations now offering EV charging to visitors.

NORTH EAST LIST:

Visit the World Heritage Site where medieval strength blends with 18th century eccentricity, Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden (North Yorkshire) Get lost in the beautiful interlinked gardens and the garden maze of Crook Hall Gardens, Crook Hall Gardens (Durham) Stop off for some nature spotting at Gibside, a haven for curious naturalists. Home to amphibian filled ponds, bats, badgers and otters in the river. Red kites soaring overhead, roe deer and bugs galore, Gibside (Tyne & Wear) Spin your legs and explore Wallington estate on the Dragon cycle trail, Wallington Estate (Northumberland) Visit Britain’s original smart home, a pioneering Arts and Crafts mansion filled with the latest Victorian inventions for efficient, modern living, Cragside (Northumberland) Chocolate lovers indulge at Lindt, Cadbury and Hotel Chocolate outlet stores, York Designer Outlet Stop off for some Geordie charm at the Jingling Gate that dates back to 1847 - the original building is now hidden behind a mock Tudorbethan facade, Jingling Gate (Newcastle)

Jason added: “As more and more of the UK own EVs it’s becoming increasingly important for destinations to provide charging stations to avoid anyone missing out on all the fun the UK has to offer - whoever they are.”

For more information please visit https://rawcharging.com/world-ev-day.