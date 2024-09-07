Charity 'Cheer Station' singers supporting Great North Runners

More than 35 volunteer singers from Side by Side Arts in Gateshead are cheering on runners in the 2024 Great North Run

Side by Side Arts has teamed-up with The British Heart Foundation and Newcastle train operator Lumo to provide extra encouragement to runners on the final stretch of the Great North Run.

Rehearsals by the volunteer singers from across Tyneside have been taking place for weeks ahead of the world's biggest half marathon.

Digital screens along the route between Newcastle and South Shields will be displaying more than 100 messages of support for runners. The innovation has been organised by Lumo which supports The Charlie and Carter Foundation as its official charity of the year. The charity provides financial support to families of seriously ill children.

A bus Northstar in a special livery to support runners will be hosting the singers from Side by Side Arts on the day.

Stuart Angus, Director of Side by Side Arts, said: We are really excited to be working with Lumo and The British Heart Foundation to create a pop-up choir as runners reach the final stages of the Great North Run. It's really important to be able to show support for those taking part by providing some song and cheer as they head towards the finish line. We're really grateful to Lumo for helping make this happen."

It's thought the performance by the volunteer singers will be one of their longest performances with singing likely to extend for more than six hours.