Charity day for mens mental health

My name is Roxy and, sadly, I lost a very close friend who was more like family to me due to mental health. I am running a charity fun day and a sponsored walk to raise money for the YES YOU CAN NORTHEAST charity in memory of Paul Thornton. We have 20 people doing a 3.5 mile walk from the Beehive Inn pub and returning back to the Beehive. It would really make our day if we could help raise awareness for men's mental health. We are going around 12 of our local pubs to collect tubs that have been in the pubs since we started planning in January.