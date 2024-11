Charity reveals the strain on families this Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Family Action is calling for people, across North and South Shields, to support its annual Toy Appeal and to help bring the magic back for families struggling to afford Christmas this year.

In the Northeast, 45% of parents/carers surveyed feel[i] like they have failed their child/children if they can't provide them with the presents, they ask for this year

40% of parents/carers in the Northeast think they will have to manage their child/children's expectations around Santa due to financial constraints this year

In the Northeast almost a quarter (22%) parents/carers surveyed have noticed their child/children is/are worried about Christmas and the financial implications of their parents/carers buying them presents on their family budget.

Almost three quarters (73%) of parents surveyed, in the Northeast, are planning[ii] to give their children more practical presents this year, such as schoolbooks, clothes, or bedding, rather than the ‘fun’ gifts that typically bring joy on Christmas morning.

The need is more significant than ever, as Family Action’s research shows that concerns over finances may also be impacting children’s wellbeing.

Almost a quarter (24%) of parents/carers surveyed in the Northeast feari that their children will think they've been 'naughty' as they won’t receive gifts because their parents can't afford to buy them this year.

Last year, Family Action’s Toy Appeal provided over 15,000 gifts to children across the country and this year the charity is aiming to do more and ensure that every child that Family Action supports experiences the magic of Christmas morning.

Family Action CEO, Sir David Holmes CBE, said: “Our research has revealed the heartbreaking impact that financial pressures are having on families this Christmas. Many parents are worried that their children might feel they’ve been ‘naughty’ or that they’ve done something wrong if Santa doesn’t come, and we know this may lead to them needing to have difficult discussions with their children as a result.

"Every family has its own story, and some are more difficult than others. This year even more families are going without and are struggling to keep the magic of Christmas alive. It is extremely sad to hear that many parents and carers feel that they have failed their children as they simply can’t afford to buy the gifts their children are hoping for.”

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to affect families across the UK, Family Action is urging communities to come together to help bring joy to children and young people who might otherwise go without and to ensure that no child misses out on the joy of unwrapping a special present on Christmas morning.

Sir David Holmes CBE concludes: “By supporting our Toy Appeal, you can help bring the magic back to a family’s Christmas, making a world of difference to parents and children facing tough times.

To donate or find out more about how you can support Family Action’s Toy Appeal, visit Toy Appeal - Family Action

Your gift, no matter how small, can bring a smile to a child’s face and light up a family’s Christmas.