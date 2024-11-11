Christmas comes early as world’s oldest railway teams up with Lumo to launch special festive event

Popular North East visitor attraction Tanfield Railway is celebrating the launch of tickets to its famous Mince Pie Express services going on sale – marking the start of an exciting new partnership with the pioneering open access train operator Lumo.

Tanfield Railway, the world's oldest railway, dating back to the early 1700s, is one of the leading attractions in the country. It offers visitors the chance to enjoy a six-mile round trip through beautiful rolling countryside between Gateshead and County Durham.

The Mince Pie Express, which is running on selected dates during December, will allow people to enjoy tasty complimentary mince pies and a selection of seasonal drinks during the journey.

Lumo operates services on the East Coast Mainline between London, Newcastle and Edinburgh. The community-focused operator is a proud supporter of the local communities on its route, recently supporting a range of events and good causes including its official charity of the year, The Charlie & Carter Foundation – an organisation based in South Shields that helps the parents of seriously ill children across the UK.

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director at Lumo, said: “Here at Lumo, we’re proud to be a true part of the communities we serve and it’s a real honour to be supporting the world’s oldest railway! Even as a forward-thinking open access operator, it’s important that we never forget the region’s proud railway heritage.

“Whether you’re jumping on board the Mince Pie Express, taking in the festive sights of the Edinburgh and London Christmas Markets, or stocking up on the perfect presents in Newcastle, you can count on our fully electric fleet of trains to take you there in comfort at great value prices.”

David Watchman, General Manager of Tanfield Railway, said: “We’re absolutely delighted that tickets are now on sale for our hugely popular Mince Pie Express services. The event gives people the chance to experience the thrill of the world’s oldest railway, whilst tucking into some festive treats!

“This also marks the start of an exciting new partnership with Lumo – who we’re very excited to have on board with us. We couldn’t wish for a better bunch of people to be supporting us as we head into our 300th anniversary next year.”