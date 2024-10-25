Community Tour Announced for Inspiring Play About Girls’ Football, Only The Beginning...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Presented by The Customs House and ThickSkin | Supported by South Tyneside Cultural Partnership | Funded by ACE’s Place Partnership Investment The Customs House and ThickSkin are thrilled to announce the community tour of Only The Beginning…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This production, funded by Arts Council England's (ACE) Place Partnership Investment, explores the struggles, hopes, and triumphs of a grassroots girls’ football team in the North East, with themes that resonate beyond the pitch.

Written against the backdrop of a crucial match for England's Lionesses, Only The Beginning... tells the story of a local girls' team on the brink of collapse. With limited resources, worn-out equipment, and a coach whose faith in the sport is faltering, the team faces immense challenges. But with so much at stake for the players, their families, and their coach, this is more than just about winning goals—it’s about reclaiming their love for the game and proving that girls belong on the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This inspiring production is a tribute to the women who have fought for a place in the world of football, from the grassroots to the international stage. It's also a reminder of the obstacles that still exist, from financial struggles to outdated attitudes like those expressed by the FA in 1921 when they declared the sport ‘unsuitable for females’—a ban that lasted nearly 50 years.

The Jarrow Hurricanes U13s Team with the cast and writer

After its run at The Customs House, Only The Beginning... is set to embark on a community tour, bringing this important story to local audiences across South Tyneside:

The Unionist Social Club: 6-7 November, 7.00pm

South Shields Football Club: 8 November, 7.00pm

Jarrow Hall: 9 November, 2.00pm

Perth Green Community Association: 10 November, 2.00pm

Supported by South Tyneside’s Cultural Partnership group, this tour reflects a deep commitment to bringing high-quality arts and culture to local communities, ensuring that everyone has access to transformative storytelling like Only The Beginning....

About The Play

Only The Beginning... is a love letter to women’s football, celebrating the players, coaches, and parents whose unwavering passion sustains the grassroots game. With moments of humour, heartbreak, and triumph, it’s a moving portrayal of how much more there is to football than meets the eye—particularly for those fighting for recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Bettles, Artistic Director at ThickSkin said, ‘I am incredibly excited about developing this show with the team at The Customs House. The visceral energy of a game of football captured in a theatre production sounds like a brilliant challenge to me. There is a huge amount of interest in the women’s game at the moment, and I hope we can make something that reflects the energy and dynamics of the game as well as the stories of the people who are at the heart of the sport.’

Kelly Anders, Chief Executive, The Customs House has said, ‘we are delighted to be able to take this work into venues at the heart of our communities, into spaces which have meaningful relationships with the girls’ game, while proving an opportunity to see brand new work that is inspired by the stories of young women from South Tyneside.’

Tickets and Information

Tickets for the community tour are available at each venue at one hour before the show, or via The Customs House website: https://www.customshouse.co.uk/theatre/only-the-beginning-tour/

About The Customs House

The Customs House was established in 1994 and is the only arts centre in South Tyneside, and is an integral part of the Borough; loved by its audiences and community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering the first experience of creativity and the arts for many residents of South Tyneside, they are committed to promoting opportunities across their communities and attract individuals who are not engaging in the arts elsewhere.

They provide development opportunities and progression routes for creative talent at all stages of their lives, providing resources for work to be created and people to reach their potential.

‘One can’t help feel that this small theatre on the banks of the Tyne is punching well above its weight!’ – The British Theatre Guide

‘Uncensored, unapologetic – and totally sincere’, The Northern Echo on Wearmouth

About ThickSkin

Extraordinary stories told in unexpected ways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ThickSkin is reinventing theatre for the next generation. We are reimagining what theatre can be and looking to share human stories through quality, future-facing, multi-disciplined formats. We’re developing 360° artists of the future for a hybrid world where physical and digital collide in more ways than ever before.

We produce bold and ambitious theatre; using our distinctive physicality and cinematic style to reach and inspire young, new and diverse audiences across the world. Our desire to make theatre accessible and exciting for young people underpins all our work. We draw on a wide range of creative approaches to tell stories in new and inspiring ways. From live stage productions to virtual reality experiences, to immersive audio plays, we make theatre that is rooted in contemporary culture.

thickskintheatre.co.uk

‘truly stunning’ ★★★★★ The Scotsman on How Not To Drown