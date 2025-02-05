Consilium Evolve Academy supports Time To Talk Day

The Sunderland school is hosting a mental health workshop for parents, students and staff.

On February 6, award-winning Evolve Academy, an alternative provision school part of Consilium Academies, is joining thousands of schools, workplaces, and communities across the country to mark Time to Talk Day 2025, an initiative led by mental health charities Mind and Rethink Mental Illness.

The day encourages open conversations about mental health to help build understanding and empathy and to reduce stigma.

As part of its commitment to promoting wellbeing, Evolve has organised a mental health workshop hosted by Orli Health at the school. This session will bring together students, parents, and staff to explore practical strategies for supporting emotional wellbeing at home and in school.

Led by experts, the workshop will cover approaches to emotional regulation, problem-solving through real-life case studies, and creating sensory-friendly spaces that help young people thrive in different environments.

The Orli Health team includes Dr Mark Cox, an NHS doctor specialising in early mental health intervention and Karla Pretorius, a neurodivergent psychotherapist with over 20 years of experience.

Dr Cox, co founder of Orli Health, said: “Supporting children’s mental health starts with open, honest conversations. Workshops like this give parents and educators the tools to create a supportive environment where young people feel heard, understood, and empowered.”

Robert Bell, headteacher at Evolve, said: “We’re pleased to mark Time to Talk Day, giving us the opportunity to remind our students, their families, and our colleagues that we all learn together and support each other - whether at school, at home, or in the wider community. It’s okay not to be okay, and help is always available.

Evolve headteacher Robert Bell hosts mental health workshop.

“It’s about making those everyday conversations a natural part of life - whether it’s a quick chat with a friend, a laugh in the staff room, a kind word in the corridor, or a moment of reflection at home with family.

“Our academy is proud to play a part in this important movement, and we encourage everyone to keep the conversation going - not just on Time to Talk Day, but every day.”

Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies, added: “I was delighted to see Evolve demonstrating how they create an environment where students, staff, and families feel supported to speak openly about their mental health concerns.

“At Consilium Academies, we’re committed to nurturing the mental health and wellbeing of everyone in our schools, so that they are able to flourish and achieve their full potential.”

Time to Talk Day was launched in 2014 by Time to Change, a campaign to end mental health stigma and discrimination. Now run by Mind and Rethink Mental Illness, the initiative continues to empower individuals to have life-changing conversations about mental health.