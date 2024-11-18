Construction trainee Sophie is highly commended at national awards ceremony

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trainee assistant site manager Sophie Curtis, from Jarrow, has been highly commended at a national awards ceremony for the home construction industry.

Sophie, 20, who works at Bellway’s Clarence Gate development in Bowburn, was a finalist in the Housebuilder Star category of the Housebuilder Awards 2024.

Sophie, who started out as an apprentice bricklayer with Bellway in 2021, was put forward by her employer for the award, for her proactive approach to her work and her desire to inspire and encourage others starting out in the industry.

Her highly commended award was announced at a gala ceremony hosted by comedian Katherine Ryan at the InterContinental London – The O2.

At the awards ceremony, from left, comedian Katherine Ryan who hosted the ceremony, Bellway Durham Managing Director Frank Lincoln, Sophie Curtis and Tom Brough, Sales & Marketing Director of award sponsor GTC

Sophie said: “It was a very special evening, and I met lots of lovely people. When the nominations for my category came up and I heard my name being announced I was in complete shock, and I was so happy. It was such a special event, and it was great to see so many different awards. It gave me big aspirations for the future.

“Bellway has supported me in my transition from leaving my bricklaying apprenticeship to coming into a new role of trainee assistant site manager by ensuring I have everything I need to carry out my job. I always have people I can ask for help if I ever need it or if I’m stuck with something.”

Managing Director of Bellway Durham, Frank Lincoln, said: “Sophie is truly exceptional. The word ‘visionary’ has been used about her and that’s because of her remarkable approach to her work.

“She not only goes beyond the extra mile to ensure her own learning and understanding is at the highest level, but she has taken steps to ensure that others get the same opportunities and are encouraged to consider house construction as a career.

“Her passion for nurturing the potential of others has led to her becoming an impressive role model for those coming into the industry. I am proud to congratulate Sophie on her commendation, it is very much deserved.”

This is the latest in a string of awards for Sophie, as she was the Bellway Apprentice of the Year for 2024 and was awarded Bricklayer Apprentice of the Year at New College in Durham where she qualified as a Level 2 bricklayer last year.

Sophie become a trainee assistant site manager in July this year.

During her time with Bellway, she has got involved in its Schools Outreach Programme. As part of this she visits schools and colleges to talk about careers in housebuilding. She also takes part in online careers webinars, sometimes chairing them herself.

Sophie also chairs Bellway’s Early Careers Network and instigated plans for an annual conference for apprentices. She is working with Bellway’s Group HR and OD team on this and they anticipate holding the first event next year.